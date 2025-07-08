Experience.com Names Mr. Cooper Top Performers

Experience.com, a leader in reputation and customer experience management has named seven Mr. Cooper service agents among their 2024 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction. This recognition highlights individuals in the mortgage industry and their dedication to building lasting relationships and helping make every step of the homeownership journey seamless. Congratulations to the following Mr. Cooper team members who were recognized:

Jeremy Mckeehen – Top 100

Elisa Berdych – Top 500

Gregg Khaleel – Top 500

Joshua Veach – Top 500

Penny Evans – Top 500

Rita Lim – Top 500

Tahni Corrales – Top 500

To view the full list, click here.