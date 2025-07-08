Experience.com Names Mr. Cooper Top Performers

Experience.com, a leader in reputation and customer experience management has named seven Mr. Cooper service agents among their 2024 Top Performers in Customer Satisfaction. This recognition highlights individuals in the mortgage industry and their dedication to building lasting relationships and helping make every step of the homeownership journey seamless. Congratulations to the following Mr. Cooper team members who were recognized:
- Jeremy Mckeehen – Top 100
- Elisa Berdych – Top 500
- Gregg Khaleel – Top 500
- Joshua Veach – Top 500
- Penny Evans – Top 500
- Rita Lim – Top 500
- Tahni Corrales – Top 500
To view the full list, click here.
