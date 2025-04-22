Great Place to Work® India Recognizes Mr. Cooper Group Among Best Workplaces

For the third consecutive year, Mr. Cooper Group has been recognized by Great Place to Work® India on their list of Best Workplaces in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI). This year, Mr. Cooper Group ranked in the top 25 for the people practices they have crafted for team members and proactively acting on feedback to create a High Trust Culture.
For more information and to see Mr. Cooper Group’s profile, click here.
