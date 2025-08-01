HousingWire Announces Mr. Cooper VP Among Insider Award Recipients

Mr. Cooper is celebrating Wes Allen, VP of Performing Servicing, for being recognized as a recipient of the 2025 cohort for the HousingWire Insiders Award. This award recognizes those driving impact behind the scenes across the housing industry and move their companies forward.

Wes has more than two decades of experience driving innovation and efficiency across all aspects of the business – from originations, to risk and compliance, to performing servicing – setting records not only at the company but across the entire mortgage industry. Wes’ strong leadership and expertise has helped us continue to keep the dream of homeownership alive for our customers.

To learn more about Wes, view his full award profile here.