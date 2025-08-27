Mr. Cooper Group Earns Spot in Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Mr. Cooper Group has been named one of India’s Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Millennials in 2025 by Great Place to Work® India, in the Large Category. The designation highlights the company’s efforts to foster a workplace culture that supports innovation, inclusivity, and employee engagement across generational lines. This recognition reflects feedback-based assessments and organizational practices aimed at building a high-trust environment for millennial professionals.

