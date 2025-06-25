Mr. Cooper Group Named a Best Company to Work For in India

Great Place to Work India has recognized Mr. Cooper Group as a Top 100 Best Company to Work for 2025, coming in at 24 on the list. Great Place to Work highlights businesses for the level of trust within the organization and consistency of the employee experience. The survey measures employee experiences through statements and open-ended questions.

Businesses that earn a Great Place to Work distinction have outperformed their competitors in recruitment and retention, productivity and innovation and financial performance.

To view Mr. Cooper Group’s profile, click here.