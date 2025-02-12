Mr. Cooper Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Dallas, TX (February 12, 2025) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported fourth quarter income before income tax expense of $280 and net income of $204 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $235 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $92 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.



Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “The fourth quarter capped off an outstanding year for Mr. Cooper, with an operating ROTCE of 15.8% and substantial portfolio growth of 57% year-over-year. We enter 2025 with strong capital, liquidity, and an outstanding team, energized to serve our customers, clients, and stakeholders.”



Mike Weinbach, President added, “I’m extremely proud of our team’s consistently strong servicing performance and agile execution in originations. Our robust operations and technology enabled us to successfully close the Flagstar acquisition and welcome new customers, clients, and team members. We continue to see exciting opportunities to grow our customer base, while our focus on cost leadership, fee revenues, and expanding our originations platform will help us generate strong returns.”

Click here to view the full release.