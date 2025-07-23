Mr. Cooper Group Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

Reported net income of $198 million including other mark-to-market of $30 million, equivalent to ROCE of 15.9% and operating ROTCE of 17.2%

Servicing portfolio grew 25% y/y to $1,509 billion

Subsequent to quarter-end, launched MSR Fund with initial $200 million commitment

Recognized by Great Place to Work as one of the Best Workplaces in Texas

Dallas, TX (July 23, 2025) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported second quarter income before income tax expense of $277 million and net income of $198 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $269 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $30 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “This was another strong quarter, marked by consistent, recurring, and predictable performance, along with higher returns. Our Company is firing on all cylinders and gaining momentum as we move closer to joining forces with Rocket.”

President Mike Weinbach added, “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s continued excellence in servicing and strong execution in originations. Our robust operations and technology continue to drive efficiencies, deliver exceptional service to customers, and attract new clients. We see compelling opportunities to expand our customer base, and our focus on cost leadership, fee-based revenue growth, and scaling our originations platform positions us to deliver strong, sustainable returns.”

