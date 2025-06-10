Mr. Cooper Named a Best Workplace in Texas

Great Place to Work has named Mr. Cooper Group in the top 17 businesses on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™ 2025 list. This recognition comes for the fourth consecutive year as Mr. Cooper Group is highlighted for its supportive environment, workplace culture and flexibility, its Home-Centric model and more.

Great Place to Work highlights businesses for the level of trust within the organization and consistency of the employee experience. The survey measures employee experiences through statements and open-ended questions.

To view Mr. Cooper Group’s profile, click here.