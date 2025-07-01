Mr. Cooper SVP Announced as HousingWire Woman of Influence

Mr. Cooper is celebrating Courtney Ehinger, SVP of Performing Servicing, for being recognized as one of the 2025 HousingWire Women of Influence Award winners, which recognizes exceptional efforts of women who are driving the housing economy forward and honors those who make notable contributions to their business and the industry.

With more than two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Courtney’s expertise and strong leadership have played a key role in major strategic initiatives at Mr. Cooper, driving record breaking results for the company. Recently, Courtney helped lead the acquisition and integration of Flagstar Bank’s mortgage operations, leading onboarding efforts of more than 1 million loans to Mr. Cooper while also introducing a streamlined process that included early borrower communication, proactive outreach and reduced disruption. The results included a 50% reduction in call volume and a significant drop in complaints and delinquency rates.

To learn more about Courtney, you can view her award profile here.