HousingWire Announces Mr. Cooper Group’s 2024 Insiders Award Recipients

Mr. Cooper Group is celebrating two recipients of the 2024 HousingWire Insiders award. Ashleigh Sweet, VP of Servicing Strategy at Mr. Cooper, and Heather Adams, VP of Buyer Experience at Xome, have been recognized among 70 standout professionals across the country who make a difference in the housing industry.

The Insider award honors the unsung heroes who bring dedication, innovation, and expertise to their organizations and tackle the most critical and challenging projects.

With more than 20 years of mortgage servicing experience, Ashleigh’s tenacity and ability to effectively manage various functions at Mr. Cooper have made her a go-to for her team and leaders throughout the company. Ashleigh’s strong leadership and expertise has helped Mr. Cooper continue to keep the dream of homeownership alive for customers. To read Ashleigh’s full recipient profile, click here.

Serving the mortgage and real estate industry for more than two decades, Heather takes on every role with precision. She has been referred to as Xome’s best-kept secret while leading multiple functions and products to keep the business model strong. Heather has shown great dedication to her craft and has simultaneously enhanced the buyer experience while driving innovation. To read Heather’s full recipient profile, click here.