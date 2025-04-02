HousingWire Announces Mr. Cooper Group Among 2025 Rising Stars Recipients

Mr. Cooper Group is celebrating our very own Malcolm Parish, VP Product Management, receiving the 2025 HousingWire Rising Star Award, which recognizes standout professionals in housing who are 40 and under.

HousingWire says this 2025 class was selected based on their professional accomplishments, contributions to the housing economy, community impact and commitment to excellence.

Since joining the Mr. Cooper team more than 12 years ago, Malcolm has been instrumental in shaping our company’s AI strategy, playing a key role in designing solutions that enhance both customer service and operational efficiency.

To learn more about Malcolm, check out his award profile here.