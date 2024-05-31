Mr. Cooper Secures Customer Service Awards

Left to Right: Mr. Cooper team members Elisa Rios, Jessica Forsman and Chandra Hawley are recognized on stage at the SQM Industry Award ceremony.
In May, Mr. Cooper brought home the Customer Experience Best Practices Award for Agent Support and the Call Center World Class FCR Certification for Private Label during the SQM Group 2023 Call Center Customer Service Industry Awards.
Three Mr. Cooper call center team members were also recognized through their nominations for the Agent of the Year Award. Congratulations to Helen Carrington, Chandra Hawley and Gregory Stenberg!
