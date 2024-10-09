Mr. Cooper Group Announces Senior Leadership Updates to Drive Digital-First Strategy and AI-Powered Home Loan Experience

Dallas, Texas (October 9, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today several senior leadership updates as the company continues to focus on innovation with investments in new technologies and artificial intelligence to better support customers on their homeownership journey.



Sridhar Sharma will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Digital Officer. Sharma has been with the company for the last decade serving as Chief Information Officer. Under his leadership, Mr. Cooper developed Pyro AI, its patented artificial intelligence and advanced machine learning platform, and built an industry-leading digital platform, among other award-winning innovations that have driven the company’s ability to grow and achieve best-in-class customer service and recapture rates. In his new role, Sharma will continue to lead Mr. Cooper’s digital-first strategy with an even stronger focus on developing and implementing AI and machine learning solutions to give customers and team members a more seamless experience while continuing to push the mortgage industry forward.



Additionally, the company will welcome Jeff Carroll as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer to oversee our core technology infrastructure operations with a focus on resiliency and scale to support the company’s continued growth. Carroll has more than 20 years of experience leading technology operations, infrastructure, cloud platforms and technology modernization initiatives. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Platform and Cloud Engineering, at Sabre where he managed the company’s technology infrastructure and led platform modernization efforts resulting in cost efficiencies, enhanced security and an optimized user experience.



“Our technology teams have done exceptional work to elevate and evolve the homeownership experience while driving Mr. Cooper to the forefront of the industry. The team’s depth of experience and passion for discovering new and innovative solutions will truly transform the mortgage space and better serve American homeowners,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper Group.



Mr. Cooper is also welcoming two new leaders who will collaborate to lead the company’s data strategy and governance models to fuel responsible AI and machine learning across the company. Prerna Kandhari is joining as Senior Vice President, Data Engineering, and David Graham is joining as Senior Vice President, Data Governance.



Kandhari joins Mr. Cooper with more than 20 years of experience leading cross-functional teams at Fortune 100 companies focused on defining and implementing scalable big data platforms that power real time insights, ML and AI solutions with robust controls and governance frameworks. She most recently served as Director of Software Engineering at Capital One, and prior to that as Senior Director of Digital and Technology at CBRE.



Graham joins the company with more than 20 years of experience developing and executing comprehensive data strategies to drive business growth, transformation and innovation. He held several leadership positions at the Royal Bank of Canada and at Standard Charter Bank and has proven expertise in data governance, quality assurance and data architecture to mitigate risks and leverage advanced analytics to provide business insights.



“With a focus on digital transformation, Mr. Cooper solidified our position as the biggest and best mortgage servicer in the country. We are very excited to deepen our technology leadership expertise and build on our momentum while unleashing the power of responsible AI to give our customers a better experience driven by new tools, data and products to help make homeownership more rewarding,” said Mike Weinbach, President, Mr. Cooper Group.



About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is the largest home loan servicer in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.



