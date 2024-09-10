Mr. Cooper Leaders at Barclays Financial Services Conference

During this week’s Global Financial Services Conference, Mr. Cooper Group leaders shared insights on the housing market and looking to 2025. Listen to Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mike Weinbach, President, and Kurt Johnson, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, speak to the company’s balanced business model, the outlook for originations and our correspondent channel and our technology investments as we continue to perfect our platform and the customer experience.



To listen, click here. (Recording available through 10/10/2024)