Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Award Mr. Cooper in Annual Programs

Mr. Cooper has been recognized by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in their annual awards programs which honor mortgage servicers for competency, superior portfolios performance and more.

The Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards (STAR) recognized Mr. Cooper for excellence in Solution Delivery. Read more about the Fannie Mae STAR awards here.

Freddie Mac’s Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP) recognized Mr. Cooper as a silver recipient in their highest volume category of servicers with 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages. In addition, Marlin Mortgage Capital, LLC, subserviced by Mr. Cooper, was named a gold recipient in the mid-tier category of servicers holding between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages. Read more about the Freddie Mac SHARP awards here.