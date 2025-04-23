Mr. Cooper Group Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Reported net income of $88 million including other mark-to-market of ($82) million, equivalent to ROCE of 7.3% and operating ROTCE of 16.8%

Servicing portfolio grew 33% y/y to $1,514 billion

Won 2024 Fannie Mae Star Award

Announced combination with Rocket Companies

Dallas, TX (April 23, 2025) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported first quarter income before income tax expense of $95 million and net income of $88 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $255 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $82 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “This was another strong quarter, highlighting the power of our platform to deliver consistent, recurring, and predictable results, as well as higher returns. I’m proud of our team for their hard work, which has positioned Mr. Cooper to join forces with Rocket to create the industry’s leading integrated homeownership platform. We have formed an integration team and are already working closely with Rocket on post-close planning.”

President Mike Weinbach added, “I’m incredibly proud of the team’s execution, evident in continued positive operating leverage in servicing, while our originations team did a tremendous job helping customers access liquidity through cash-out refi’s and second liens.”

