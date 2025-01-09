Mr. Cooper Group Announces Leadership Transition at Xome

Dallas, Texas – (January 9, 2025) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today that Mike Rawls, Chief Executive Officer of Xome®, plans to retire effective June 30, 2025, and Chris Marshall, former Vice Chairman and President at Mr. Cooper, will join Xome to lead its operations. Rawls and Marshall will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

“Since taking on the role of CEO in 2020, Mike has skillfully led Xome to become the powerhouse real estate marketplace it is today, with tremendous opportunity for growth as we move into 2025. We are sincerely grateful for Mike’s thoughtful leadership and innovative spirit over his 25 years with the Mr. Cooper Group team, and we wish him all the best,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group.

As Marshall steps in to lead Xome, he brings with him decades of experience in financial services, mortgage operations and technology, most recently serving as Vice Chairman and President of Mr. Cooper. He will work closely with Xome’s leadership team to prioritize market share growth and accelerate new revenue opportunities.

“With Mike’s upcoming retirement, we are pleased to have Chris Marshall step in to lead Xome as we position the company for continued success. Chris is an industry expert when it comes to driving revenue growth and building partnerships. In his time at Mr. Cooper, our team realized exponential growth and greater financial strength, and I am confident that Xome will unlock new avenues for growth and bolster its market position under Chris’ leadership,” said Bray.

“The Xome team has built an innovative, state-of-the-art real estate platform and fostered strong relationships with leading industry players, and I am looking forward to helping the team sustain this momentum as Xome continues to elevate its market position,” said Marshall.

In addition to his new role with Xome, Marshall will continue in his role as Chairman for Sagent.

