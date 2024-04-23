Mr. Cooper Group Announces Two New Senior Leaders

Dallas, TX (April 23, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) announced today the appointment of two new senior leaders. Ranjit Bhattacharjee will join the executive leadership team on May 6, 2024, as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, overseeing capital markets and correspondent lending for the company and reporting to Chairman and CEO Jay Bray. Kevin Barker assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance on April 22, 2024, leading the company’s business finance teams and reporting to Chief Financial Officer Kurt Johnson.

“Ranjit’s deep knowledge of capital markets and correspondent lending and Kevin’s extensive understanding of the mortgage industry will undoubtedly bring new ideas and insights to Mr. Cooper,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “We are excited to welcome these two new leaders to our team as we continue to grow and scale our business.”

Bhattacharjee brings a breadth of mortgage industry and capital markets expertise to his new role at Mr. Cooper. With over 20 years of experience, he was most recently the EVP and Head of Capital Markets and Correspondent Lending at Wells Fargo Home Lending, where his responsibilities included secondary marketing, strategic quality management, product management, revenue and pricing and correspondent lending. Prior to Wells Fargo, Bhattacharjee held senior leadership positions at Citi Mortgage and Caliber Home Loans.

“I have long admired Mr. Cooper’s success in the mortgage industry and the company’s impressive growth over the years,” said Bhattacharjee. “I am thrilled to be joining the executive team in May.”

Barker joins the company with nearly 20 years of financial analyst experience covering mortgage and consumer finance. He most recently served as managing director and senior equity research analyst at Piper Sandler covering the mortgage and consumer finance sectors, where he led a team focused on mortgage originators and servicers, card and auto lenders, mREITs and payments companies.

“I am truly excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Mr. Cooper and deeply honored to join such a successful and well-respected team that I have had the privilege to follow for more than 10 years,” said Barker.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is the largest home loan servicer in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

