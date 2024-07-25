Mr. Cooper Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces Acquisition of Mortgage Operations From Flagstar

Dallas, TX (July 25, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported second quarter income before income tax expense of $277 million and net income of $204 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $219 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $68 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.



The acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations consists of acquiring MSRs, advances, subservicing contracts, and a third party origination platform. This purchase will be funded through available cash and drawdowns of existing MSR lines. Upon closing, Mr. Cooper expects to welcome 1.3 million customers and add approximately $356 billion in UPB. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.



Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “We have the operational capacity to onboard Flagstar’s customers with a smooth and positive experience, which will be our top priority. We also look forward to welcoming Flagstar team members to the Mr. Cooper family. We have long respected Flagstar as a mortgage servicer, and we feel very closely aligned with their cultural

values.”

Click here to view the full release.