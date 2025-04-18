Mr. Cooper Group Team Members Recognized as Customer Service Leaders

Service Quality Measurement (SQM) Group has awarded 343 Mr. Cooper Group team members for outstanding customer service. Of those recognized, five team members were selected as finalists for Customer Service Representative of the Year and one manager is a finalist for Supervisor of the Year.

Congratulations to the following finalists:

Connor Armstrong-Centeno

Lanette Brooks

Johnie Devine

Zantasia Jackson

Mayra Munoz

Nicolas Campos

SQM is a leading voice in customer service conducting over 1.5 million customer surveys and 25,000 employee surveys annually.