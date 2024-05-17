Mr. Cooper Group Volunteers Complete 11th Habitat for Humanity House Build

Mr. Cooper Group team member volunteers have completed the company’s 11th full house build with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity. During the past year, volunteers have worked to help build a home from start to finish including the framing, wall paneling, painting and finishing touches.

Over the years, Mr. Cooper Group team members have contributed more than 5,000 volunteer hours to help keep the dream of homeownership alive for families in Dallas neighborhoods.



