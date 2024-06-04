Xome CMO Earns HousingWire Marketing Leader Award

Chief Marketing Officer of Xome, Greg Goyne, has been named a Marketing Leader by HousingWire. This award celebrates the creative and influential senior marketing minds of the housing economy.

With over 25 years’ of experience transforming brands and elevating customer experiences, Greg has a proven track record of driving business results through bold, customer-centric marketing strategies. Under Goyne’s leadership, Xome has witnessed significant advancements in brand positioning, customer engagement and lead generation. His ability to identify market trends, leverage data-driven insights, and implement effective marketing campaigns has resulted in increased brand awareness and customer acquisition for Xome.

To read Greg’s full recipient profile, click here.