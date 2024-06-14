Mr. Cooper Group Mourns the Loss of Board Member Mike Malone

Dallas, Texas (June 14, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) issued a statement today on the passing of long-time board member Mike Malone, who passed away on June 7, 2024.

“First and foremost, Mike was an incredible friend who will be deeply missed. He was a trusted advisor and strategic leader who served more than a decade on our board, and he genuinely cared about our company and the work we do for homeowners,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “On behalf of the Mr. Cooper Group team and our board of directors, we extend our condolences and sympathies to his wife Julie and their two children, Jenna and Jack.”

In his career, Malone had extensive experience in financial services and real estate and served as a board member for multiple public companies. Malone was a member of our board since 2012, starting when the company held its initial public offering. He most recently served as independent lead director for the board, as chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee and as a member of the compensation committee.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is the largest home loan servicer in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.

