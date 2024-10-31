Chairman and CEO Jay Bray Receives Founder’s Award from MBA Open Doors Foundation

Mr. Cooper Group Chairman and CEO Jay Bray was honored with the Founder’s Award from the MBA Open Doors Foundation during the Mortgage Bankers Association’s 2024 Annual Convention and Expo. This award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions that embody the Foundation’s mission of helping vulnerable families with critically ill or injured children stay in their homes while a child is in treatment.

“It is a great honor for both Mr. Cooper and me to receive this award,” said Jay. “We have a long-standing relationship with the MBA Open Doors Foundation and really value the amazing work we do together to help support families in need.”

Jay spearheaded Mr. Cooper’s contribution of more than $260,000 to Open Doors, expanding the Foundation’s awareness and reach among our teams and the industry.

To learn more about the award and the MBA Open Doors Foundation, click here.