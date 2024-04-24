HousingWire Announces Mr. Cooper Group’s 2024 Rising Stars Recipients

Mr. Cooper Group is celebrating two recipients of the 2024 HousingWire Rising Stars award. Lola Akibola, SVP, Corporate Treasurer at Mr. Cooper, and Dominique Rogers, AVP, Real Estate Operations at Xome, have been recognized as standout professionals in housing who are 40 and under.

HousingWire says this 2024 class was selected based on their professional achievements, overall contributions to the housing economy, community outreach and personal success.



Since joining the Mr. Cooper team more than 11 years ago, Lola has grown from senior analyst to her recent promotion to Treasurer. In this role, she manages the company’s overall treasury strategy including cash management, secured, and unsecured debt issuance, capital and liquidity planning as well as banking relationships. Under Lola’s leadership, Mr. Cooper has reached the enormous accomplishment of having one of the lowest costs to fund in the country, which in turn supports our mission of keeping the dream of homeownership alive. To read Lola’s full recipient profile, click here.

Since entering the mortgage and real estate industry more than 15 years ago, Dominique has worn many hats, including his current role of associate vice president of real estate operations at Xome. Under his leadership, Xome has upscaled automation to optimize employee workflow, increase cost efficiency and revolutionize both internal and external operations. Dominique’s leadership, experience in different specialties across the housing industry and commitment to fostering innovation are what truly define him as a rising star. To read Dominique’s full recipient profile, click here.