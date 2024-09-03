Mr. Cooper CIO Sridhar Sharma Earns HousingWire Vanguard Award

Sridhar Sharma, EVP and Chief Information Officer at Mr. Cooper, has been selected as a recipient for the 2024 HousingWire Vanguard Award. The Vanguard Award recognizes leaders in the housing and mortgage space that drive transformation and growth within their organizations.

Sridhar has been powering innovation, operational excellence and scale to propel growth at Mr. Cooper during the last decade. With more than 20 years of experience in leading technology and product engineering, Sridhar is at the forefront of Mr. Cooper’s transformation by developing innovative, award-winning products that provide cutting-edge industry solutions.

