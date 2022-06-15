Mr. Cooper Group is Named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine

Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Mr. Cooper Group as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas.



This year’s Best Workplaces in Texas award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 87 percent of Mr. Cooper Group’s team members said Mr. Cooper Group is a great place to work. This number is 30 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.



“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the Best Workplaces in Texas. Our team members are what make Mr. Cooper Group great, and providing a positive, trusting and engaging culture for our team continues to be a top priority for the company,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “As we have navigated an unpredictable couple of years, I am inspired by and grateful for our team that has remained focused on keeping our people-centric culture thriving.”



The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization and headquartered in Texas.



Mr. Cooper Group has been Great Place to Work-Certified for three consecutive years and most recently received its highest scores in areas including: the prioritization of diversity, equity and inclusion; leader communication ensuring team members are fully informed about what is happening at the company; and how the company invests in career growth and leadership opportunities. Cultivating a strong culture built on trust and acting on input from team members continues to be a top priority for the company, and this feedback has directly led to several unique benefit offerings. Some of the team’s favorite benefits include:

Company and team member-funded relief program for catastrophic disasters and personal hardships

Down payment and mortgage assistance

Student debt repayment and tuition reimbursement

Home-centric working model

Paid maternity and parental bonding leave as well as adoption and family planning assistance

Generous vacation time and paid-time-off for volunteering

Robust diversity, equity and inclusion resource group programming and activities

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.



“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion—and it’s not been easy,” says Kim Peters, executive vice president of global recognition, research & strategic partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”



About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides customer-centric servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper® and Xome®. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.



About the Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

