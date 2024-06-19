Mr. Cooper Group Named a Best Company to Work For in India

Great Place to Work India has recognized Mr. Cooper Group as a Top 100 business for the second year in a row. Great Place to Work highlights businesses for the level of trust within the organization and consistency of the employee experience. The survey measures employee experiences through statements and open-ended questions.



Businesses that earn a Great Place to Work distinction have outperformed their competitors in recruitment and retention, productivity and innovation and financial performance.

To view Mr. Cooper Group’s profile, click here.