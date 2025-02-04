Mr. Cooper Group Recognized by HousingWire Tech100 Awards

Mr. Cooper Group is proud to be honored with two 2025 HousingWire Tech100 Awards, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful organizations driving the mortgage industry forward and transforming the real estate industry.

This year, Mr. Cooper received a Tech100 award for its Pyro AI and Agent IQ technologies, which both aim to improve customer experiences while boosting operational efficiency. Read more about Mr. Cooper’s recognition here.

In addition, Xome received a Tech100 award recognizing its cloud-native data lake, DIY seller platform and AI-driven tools including its large language model. Read more about Xome’s recognition here.