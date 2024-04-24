Mr. Cooper Group Reports First Quarter 2024 Results



Dallas, TX (April 24, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported first quarter income before income tax expense of $232 and net income of $181 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $199 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $42 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.



Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “The company has started the year with excellent momentum, including return on tangible common equity rising to 14.5%. Thanks to our strategic emphasis on technology, including years of investment in AI and the cloud, Mr. Cooper is well positioned to provide our customers with world-class service, operate as a trusted counterparty for our industry stakeholders, and grow and sustain investor returns.”



Mike Weinbach, President added, “This environment is playing to the strengths of our balanced business model, as we are enjoying strong momentum with subservicing clients and seeing attractive opportunities to acquire MSRs, while our originations team has been very nimble in helping customers save money and access the equity they’ve built up in their homes.”

