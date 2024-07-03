Mr. Cooper Recognized by Inman for ‘Most Innovative Use of AI’

Mr. Cooper has been selected as a finalist for an Inman Innovator Award in the Most Innovative Use of AI category. The Inman Innovator Awards recognizes technology that increases productivity, efficiency and transparency for consumers and real estate professionals.

The Mr. Cooper team is committed to finding innovative solutions to better serve customers and team members and utilizes artificial intelligence through the award-winning advanced machine learning platform, Pyro, to improve the overall mortgage experience through quick and accurate document processing and optimizing call center interactions with predictive modeling.

Read more about the Inman Innovators award program here. To learn more about Mr. Cooper’s Pyro AI technology, click here.