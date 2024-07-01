Mr. Cooper’s Devon Bevis Earns HousingWire Women of Influence Award

Devon Bevis, SVP Correspondent & Co-Issue Sales with Mr. Cooper, has been selected for the 2024 HousingWire Women of Influence award. The award recognizes significant contributions of women to both mortgage banking and real estate.



With more than 15 years in B2B sales, Devon supports more than 800 Mr. Cooper B2B clients while directly managing a group of ten sales team members. She also played a crucial role driving sustained growth at the company, which led to achieving $1 trillion in servicing and establishing Mr. Cooper as the largest mortgage servicer in the U.S.



Recently promoted to senior vice president in April 2024, Devon’s team paved the way to lead Mr. Cooper to become the No. 1 co-issue buyer in the marketplace according to Refinitiv Data. This remarkable milestone was achieved by onboarding new customers, obtaining strong market share from existing customers and coaching clients to adopt the co-issue delivery method.



