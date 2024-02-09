Mr. Cooper Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

DALLAS, TX – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported fourth quarter income before income tax expense of $69 and net income of $46 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $151 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $41 million, $27 million related to the previously disclosed cyber event, and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “The fourth quarter closed out an exceptionally productive year for Mr. Cooper, with steadily rising return on equity throughout the year and very substantial growth which puts us on the cusp of achieving our $1 trillion portfolio strategic target. We enter 2024 with robust capital and liquidity, an extremely talented and dedicated team, and enormous energy to serve customers, clients and all our other stakeholders.”

