Mr. Cooper Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results



DALLAS, TX – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”) reported third quarter net income of $275 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and certain other items, pretax operating income was $249 million, which benefitted from a $67 million gain from the collapse of a securitization trust. Excluding that gain, operating return on equity was 13.8% in the quarter. Other mark to market adjustment was $61 million, and other items included a $96 million preliminary bargain purchase gain related to the Home Point Capital Acquisition, a $39 million loss associated with equity investments primarily related to the sale of our Title business in 2021, and other items as is reconciled below.

Click here to view the full release