Mr. Cooper Group Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

DALLAS, TX – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”) reported third quarter net income of $275 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and certain other items, pretax operating income was $249 million, which benefitted from a $67 million gain from the collapse of a securitization trust. Excluding that gain, operating return on equity was 13.8% in the quarter. Other mark to market adjustment was $61 million, and other items included a $96 million preliminary bargain purchase gain related to the Home Point Capital Acquisition, a $39 million loss associated with equity investments primarily related to the sale of our Title business in 2021, and other items as is reconciled below.
