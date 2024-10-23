Mr. Cooper Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

• Reported net income of $80 million including other mark-to-market of ($126) million, equivalent to ROCE of 6.9% and operating ROTCE of 16.8%

• Book value per share and tangible book value per share increased to $72.49 and $69.93

• Servicing portfolio grew 32% y/y to $1,239 billion

• Repurchased 0.5 million shares of common stock for $46 million

• Issued $750 million senior notes priced at 6.5%

• Certified as Great Place to Work for the 6th year in a row

Dallas, TX (October 23, 2024) – Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) (the “Company”), reported third quarter income before income tax expense of $112 million and net income of $80 million. Excluding other mark-to-market and other adjustments, the Company reported pretax operating income of $246 million. Adjustments included other mark-to-market net of hedges of $126 million and other items shown below in the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Chairman and CEO Jay Bray commented, “We delivered an exceptional quarter, marked by an operating ROTCE of 16.8%, and record liquidity. We are excited to welcome our new team members, with the acquisition of Flagstar’s mortgage operations on target to close, as announced, in the fourth quarter.”

Mike Weinbach, President added, “I’m extremely pleased with our strong performance in servicing and exceptional execution in originations, where volumes increased 80% quarter-over-quarter, as our direct-to-consumer channel helped customers take advantage of the rally in mortgage rates during September, while our correspondent channel implemented a number of new initiatives which were well-received by clients.”



Click here to read the full release.