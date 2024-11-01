Mr. Cooper Group Takes Home Two HousingWire Tech Trendsetters Awards

Mr. Cooper Group is celebrating two recipients of the 2024 HousingWire Tech Trendsetters Award. Dan Taylor, SVP and Chief Architect at Mr. Cooper, and Ram Krishnaswamy, VP and Head of Engineering at Xome, have been recognized among 75 technology leaders across the country who make a difference in the housing economy.

Tech Trendsetters honors the top product and technology leaders who have been essential in bringing innovative tech solutions to market for mortgage and real estate clients.

During the last 23 years, Dan has re-engineered Mr. Cooper’s IT organization, taking the company to new heights while pioneering groundbreaking mortgage technology like the award-winning Pyro AI platform. To read Dan’s full recipient profile, click here.

Ram Krishnaswamy has expertly led the development of Xome’s core internal and external technology functions. His dedication to fostering a culture of continuous innovation and ideation has significantly reduced costs and driven high-impact business results. To read Ram’s full recipient profile, click here.