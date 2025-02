Mr. Cooper has received the top honor in Freddie Mac’s Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP) for 2024. This annual awards program recognizes mortgage servicers for quality servicing, risk management and sustainable homeownership.

Freddie Mac’s SHARP recognized Mr. Cooper as the gold recipient in the highest volume category of servicers with 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages. Read more about the Freddie Mac SHARP awards here.