Xome Democratizes Real Estate with Launch of DIY Sales Platform, No Agent Required

LEWISVILLE, TX — Xome®, a leading online real estate marketplace, today announced its DIY sales platform, which allows investors full transparency and control from their property listing to post-closing, all in real time and with no seller’s fees or agent required.

Xome guides investors through the end-to-end selling process every step of the way, providing a single location to manage all the listing details. Users can upload properties, add photos, set reserve prices, manage bids and offers, and even sign documents directly in the portal.

“We anticipate that the real estate landscape is going to continue to evolve rapidly, and Xome plans to be at the forefront of that change,” said Mike Rawls, CEO of Xome. “Investors are looking for options when it comes to buying or selling a home, and they want to be more in control of the process. That’s the reason we are constantly optimizing our platform—to meet buyers and sellers not only where they are, but where they want to be.”

Xome’s new self-service capability allows investors to:

List with ease: With just a few clicks, users can list the property on Xome’s proprietary online auction platform.

With just a few clicks, users can list the property on Xome’s proprietary online auction platform. Maximize visibility: Reach a robust nationwide network of over 875,000 serious buyers through multichannel marketing support for every property.

Reach a robust nationwide network of over 875,000 serious buyers through multichannel marketing support for every property. Achieve optimal value: Competitive bidding ensures the property sells for its true market value.

Competitive bidding ensures the property sells for its true market value. Get expert support: Xome’s team of real estate professionals is available to assist sellers every step of the way.

Having sold more than 115,000 homes at auction, Xome is an all-inclusive marketplace with a transparent, competitive bidding process that can benefit both buyers and sellers. This new option for sellers helps the company continue its mission to democratize the process of home buying and selling, offering new opportunities for investors and beyond.

“Xome has hundreds of sellers who have already chosen to withdraw from the traditional listing route. That’s why we want to empower investors with the flexibility they are looking for to navigate the changing market,” said Mike Jansta, COO at Xome. “Whether our customers want to use their own trusted agent, match with one of our agents or choose the DIY option with no agent, Xome is putting investors in the driver’s seat for the whole process.”

To learn more, visit xome.com/sell.

About Xome

Xome is a leading online real estate marketplace. The company provides mortgage servicers end-to-end asset marketing and disposition strategies, recapture solutions and real estate and data services and enables consumers and investors to buy and sell properties online with a best-in-class auction platform. Based in the Dallas area, Xome is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP). For more information, please visit www.xome.com.

