Xome Wins 2024 Tech100 Real Estate Award

by | Feb 5, 2024 | Featured, Press Releases

For the third consecutive year, Xome has earned a HousingWire Tech100 Award in the Real Estate division. The Tech100 Real Estate award celebrates the most innovative and impactful organizations in housing. The award is a testament to the transformative impact companies like Xome have made to propel the real estate sector. To read more, click here.